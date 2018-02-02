“The last time Apple suffered a correction was when it fell 10.6% from the Oct. 25, 2016, close of $118.25 to Nov. 14, 2016, closing low of $105.71,” Kilgore reports. “In addition, Apple closed just 0.6% above its 200-day moving average, which many view as a dividing line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends.”
Kilgore reports, “The 200-day moving average currently comes in at $159.47, according the FactSet.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This too shall pass.
