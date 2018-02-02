“As many predicted, Apple yesterday posted record-breaking earnings for the recent holiday quarter,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR. “When the dust settled, Apple recorded $88.3 billion in revenue, nearly $4 billion more than the revenue it posted during the same quarter a year ago.”

“Revenue aside, iPhone sales for the quarter did check in below some analyst projections. Specifically, Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the last three months of 2017, representing a slight decrease from the 78.3 million units it sold during the holiday quarter last year,” Heisler writes. “While some were quick to pounce on a year-over-year decrease in iPhone sales as evidence that we’ve reached peak iPhone — a sentiment analysts have been hurling at Apple for quite a few years now — a closer look at the numbers reveals that the strength of Apple’s iPhone line remains incredibly healthy, if not under-appreciated.”

“For starters, it’s worth noting that Apple’s 2017 holiday quarter included 13 weeks while the 2016 holiday quarter encapsulated 14 weeks,” Heisler writes. “Doing some simple math, Apple over the last quarter sold 5.94 million iPhones per week (77.3/13). In a hypothetical scenario where the recent quarter included 14 weeks — as it did last year — it’s fair to assume that Apple could have easily sold upwards of 83 million iPhones.”

