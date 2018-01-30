“The iPhone X is Apple’s most capable – and most expensive – iPhone yet,” Rose writes. “Good thing, then, that it’s absolutely packed with the latest in smartphone imaging technology, and is capable of extremely impressive results.”
“The iPhone X is easily one of the most advanced phones on the market, and one of the most capable photographically. Its combination of really impressive specification with simplicity of operation is an Apple hallmark,” Rose writes. “In the end, there’s really no doubt that the iPhone X is among the very best smartphone cameras on the market, worthy of consideration despite the high price of entry.”
Tons more, including many sample images, in the full review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Do you use Apple’s built-in Camera app or a third-party camera app?
If so, which camera app(s) do you use?
