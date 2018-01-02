MacDailyNews Take: We traded our Motorla Razr’s for the original iPhone!

“Ten years is a long time in the tech world. In 2007, Facebook was only worth $1 billion — it’s about 500 times that now — and the Motorola Razr was considered the ultimate luxury phone,” Lexy Savvides writes for CNET. “It was also the year the first iPhone was released.”

“While the design and feature set of the phone has evolved over the past 10 years, just how much has the camera improved?” Savvides writes. “We decided to take some photos on the X and the original iPhone, side-by-side, and compare them.”

“Pinch to zoom? Exposure compensation? Video? Flash?!” Savvides writes. “Nope. The camera app on the original iPhone is incredibly simple. There’s a shutter button and… that’s it. Compare it to the iPhone X, which has multiple still photo shooting modes, including panoramas, slow motion, time lapse and portrait mode.”







“Don’t get me wrong. I wouldn’t go back to using a 2-megapixel point-and-shoot in place of today’s sophisticated phone cameras,” ” Savvides writes. “But I was genuinely surprised at how much I enjoyed using a 10-year-old camera with such limited controls.”

Read more, and see the side-by-side samples between the two cameras, in the full article here.