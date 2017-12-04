“I was lucky enough to be able to get my iPhone X before my vacation in Italy last November and was very excited to take it with me given what I’ve heard about the newer camera modules in the iPhone 8 Plus,” Nanda Kusumadi blogs eponymously. “Could this be the best pocket camera ever?”

“There have also been some exciting developments in Apps for photography. One of the reasons why I choose to use an iPhone these days is because their superior platform for developers. I won’t dive into the details but that is one of the reasons why iOS tend to attract the best developers and their apps tend to be consistently better at what they do than their Android counterparts,” Kusumadi writes. “For this trip, I used Adobe Lightroom, Darkroom and Halide to capture and edit the photos.”

“In terms of image quality and sharpness, the iPhone X is a clear step up from the iPhone 7 Plus. Low-light performance also gains a clear improvement,” Kusumadi writes. “I was pleasantly surprised on more than one occasion on the types of shots I got just by pulling my smartphone out of my pocket. Take the sunrise shot of Manarola below for example. On previous generation phones, the town would have been a mess of water colors.”

“There’s a saying that the best camera is the one you always have with you. Here at the tail end of 2017, I can comfortably say that the iPhone X is probably the best camera by that metric of being always with you,” Kusumadi writes. “However my point here is not about how one can take great photos with a smartphone camera. Anyone knows that. The iPhone X goes beyond that by being better at the job-to-be-done in just enough areas of where it counts.”

“With the stabilised nifty-fifty, noticeably improved image quality and a surge of high quality photography apps on iOS,” Kusumadi writes, “it’s the best end to end photography solution that you’ll probably always have with you too.”



Much more, including many photos, in the full article – recommended – here.