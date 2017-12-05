“Both iPhones [rear camera systems] utilize 12-megapixel sensors, but the telephoto lens on the iPhone X gets optical image stabilization, meaning the camera sensor actually moves around and negates camera shake. The telephoto lens also goes from 57mm zoom to 52mm and scores a faster aperture of f/2.4 compared to f/2.8 on the 8 Plus. ,” AppleInsider writes. “As expected, the most substantial upgrade is the iPhone X’s telephoto lens. The imager’s stabilization makes for a sharper image and keeps photos nice and sharp, while boosting low light image quality. The iPhone X is definitely the clear winner here with the telephoto improvements and added features like Selfie Portrait mode.”
Read more, and see the head-to-head photo examples, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X camera systems do more and do it better than iPhone 8 Plus.
If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. — Vic Gundotra, Former Google Senior Vice President
