“Apple on Tuesday took the next step toward protecting Mac users from recently disclosed security vulnerabilities that have been shown to affect many kinds of devices,” Jordan Novet reports for CNBC.

“On Tuesday Apple said it has come out with patches to the Meltdown security vulnerability — which impacts several generations of Intel chips — for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan, which were released in 2016 and 2015, respectively,” Novet reports. “Apple patched its latest Mac operating system, macOS High Sierra, earlier in January.”

Novet reports, “When it announced the first Meltdown patch, Apple said that it was working on mitigations against Spectre for Macs, as well as devices running the iOS mobile operating system.”

