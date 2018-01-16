“The sources pointed out that Apple started outsourcing the assembly for some of MacBooks’ components to Foxconn’s plants in Shenzhen, China in the second half of 2017,” Lee and Tsai report.
“The sources revealed that Foxconn had been aggressively working to land more MacBook orders from Apple during the past few years by offering attractive quotes,” Lee and Tsai report. “Since Apple has not had a major upgrade to its MacBook product line since the releases of its new MacBook Pro devices at the end of 2016 and has no plan for one in 2018, the US-based vendor is planning to shift orders for models that are already in mass production to Foxconn to save costs and reduce risks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, at least they’re not as old as the Mac mini and Mac Pro.
Besides, how is a company worth $900+ billion with $260+ billion liquid supposed to keep product lines updated annually, anyway? It’s not like the MacBook Pro’s keyboard isn’t already perfect, right?
