“Apple is expected to shift a major portion of its MacBook orders to Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) in 2018 instead of its old practice of giving most of the orders to Quanta Computer, according to sources from the upstream supply chain,” Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai report for Digitimes. “Foxconn is expected to begin mass shipments to fulfill the new orders in the second quarter of 2018, said the sources.”

“The sources pointed out that Apple started outsourcing the assembly for some of MacBooks’ components to Foxconn’s plants in Shenzhen, China in the second half of 2017,” Lee and Tsai report.

“The sources revealed that Foxconn had been aggressively working to land more MacBook orders from Apple during the past few years by offering attractive quotes,” Lee and Tsai report. “Since Apple has not had a major upgrade to its MacBook product line since the releases of its new MacBook Pro devices at the end of 2016 and has no plan for one in 2018, the US-based vendor is planning to shift orders for models that are already in mass production to Foxconn to save costs and reduce risks.”

