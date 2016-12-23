“On its laptop line, the company continues to solve for weight, thinness, and battery life, and for good reason: those are what most consumers want in a laptop,” Moren writes. “But some of those design decisions have rubbed off on the desktop line, such as the impetus to make the iMac super thin, or to redesign the Mac Pro as an objet d’art.”
“As the Mac shifts more and more to a power machine, the truck to the iPad’s car, it may be time for Apple to take a step back and reconsider those design decisions,” Moren writes. “Does the iMac really have to be that thin to look good? Could some width be traded for performance?”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully Jony doesn’t read this heretical blasphemy or the cardiac unit will have to be dispatched to Billionaire’s Row posthaste.