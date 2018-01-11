“On Wednesday, at the the International Conference on Cyber Security in Manhattan, FBI forensic expert Stephen Flatley lashed out at Apple, calling the company “jerks,” and “evil geniuses” for making his and his colleagues’ investigative work harder,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “For example, Flatley complained that Apple recently made password guesses slower, changing the hash iterations from 10,000 to 10,000,000. That means, he explained, that ‘password attempts speed went from 45 passwords a second to one every 18 seconds.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Bwahahahahaha!
“‘At what point is it just trying to one up things and at what point is it to thwart law enforcement?’ he added. ‘Apple is pretty good at evil genius stuff,'” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “On the other hand, Flatley repeatedly praised the israeli company Cellebrite, which sells hacking devices and technologies to law enforcement agencies around the world. Flatley said that they are the ones who can counter Apple’s security technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: How soon until the government spooks play the Think of the Children™ card in their misguided quest to shred the Constitution?
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759
Only an entity as broken as the U.S. FBI would consider Apple to be any sort of geniuses, given Cupertino’s recent track record of shameful software security failures.
