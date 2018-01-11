“For many years, articles were published discussing how even though Apple was not present or participating in CES they were still one of the shows biggest winners,” Bajarin writes. “We would go to CES and remark at how Apple’s dominance loomed over the show. Vendors of all shapes and sizes were rushing to be a part of the Apple ecosystem. Apple’s ecosystem was front and center with everything from iOS apps, to accessories galore for iPhone and iPad, and even companies looking to copy Apple in many ways. The last year or so, things have dramatically changed, and that change is further evident at this year’s CES.”
“Gone are the days of Apple’s presence, or observably ‘winning’ of CES, even though they are not present. It was impossible to walk the show floor and not see a vast array of interesting innovations which touched the Apple ecosystem in some way,” Bajarin writes. “Now it is almost impossible to walk the floor and see any products that touch the Apple ecosystem in any way except for an app on the iOS App Store. The Apple ecosystem is no longer the star of CES but instead things like Amazon’s Alexa voice platform, and now Google’s assistant voice platform is the clear ecosystem winners of CES.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Among other things, there are plenty of smart home devices that work with Apple’s HomeKit and Siri. Of course, most of those also work with Amazon’s Alexa and other smart home ecosystems, too.
Exit question: How much would Apple Inc. be worth today had a Jeff Bezos-type CEO taken over the reins instead? – MacDailyNews, November 21, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Alexa is killing Siri at CES 2018, and HomePod, if it ever ships, isn’t going to make a difference – January 9, 2018
Vuzix to debut first Amazon Alexa-enabled smart glasses at CES – January 5, 2018
How Apple upstaged the tech industry at CES for fifteen years – January 15, 2015
As usual, Apple dominates the CES news cycle in absentia – January 7, 2015
Nobody cares about CES 2013 because Apple’s not there – January 8, 2013
There’s a scent of Apple in the air again at CES – January 11, 2012