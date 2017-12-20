“It took almost six months since the initial murmurings, but Apple and Amazon have finally resolved their differences,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5MaC. “The Apple TV 4K and fourth-generation Apple TV are available to buy from Amazon.com , following the launch of the Prime Video tvOS app earlier this month.”

“Amazon refuses to sell media devices that do not offer its content, which meant Apple TV was pulled from the biggest online storefront for more than 2 years,” Mayo reports. “Just shy of Christmas, the device is listed again.”

“The 32 GB model costs $179 and the 64 GB model costs $199. The fourth-generation Apple TV box is also back, at the usual $149 price point,” Mayo reports. “Unfortunately, eager shoppers will be disappointed by the fact that they all say ‘temporarily out of stock,’ Customers can add to cart and checkout, and the products will be shipped when stock comes in.”



