“Amazon Prime Video is one of the most eagerly anticipated apps to come to Apple TV, so we’re excited to bring all of that great content to customers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a statement. “The Sports tab in the Apple TV app makes it even easier for fans in the US to track the teams, games and moments that are important to them. With these exciting updates, plus our growing collection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes, we continue to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience to Apple customers.”
Amazon Prime Video
Prime members can now access thousands of titles through the Prime Video app on Apple TV 4K and previous generations of Apple TV, including Prime Original Series and Movies such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Big Sick,” with additional titles coming to the service every month. Prime Video also offers a wide array of award-winning kids content, including “Tumble Leaf,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and “The Snowy Day.” Prime Video further expands the library of TV shows and movies available in 4K HDR on Apple TV 4K. The app arrives on Apple TV in time for the new season of “The Grand Tour,” which launches on December 8.
Prime Video is integrated into the Apple TV app where available, so members can easily find and discover their favorite Amazon shows and movies on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and also find Amazon content using the Siri Remote and universal search on Apple TV. With the addition of Prime Video, Siri can now search 1.3 million TV episodes and movies on Apple TV.
Live Sports in the Apple TV App
Live sports in the Apple TV app means fans in the US can now follow their favorite teams to ensure those live games show up first in their Up Next queue. Fans can also receive on-screen notifications when a game is about to start, and when their favorite teams are in a close game, so they can easily switch to catch the most exciting sports moments live. Additionally, through a new dedicated Sports tab in the Apple TV app, fans can see the teams, leagues and sporting events currently playing or coming up soon, along with the time remaining and current scores.
Hundreds of 4K HDR Titles on iTunes
iTunes now offers hundreds of 4K HDR titles at the same price as HD titles, and which are automatically upgraded to 4K HDR if customers already own them in HD. Recent additions to the 4K HDR iTunes library include all eight “Harry Potter” films and all the “Transformers” movies, and holiday films like “Home Alone,” “The Holiday,” “Jingle All the Way” and “Die Hard” in 4K and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in 4K HDR. With this impressive 4K HDR collection on iTunes, plus Siri, the Apple TV App Store, integration with Apple Music, HomeKit, Photos and more, Apple TV 4K is the perfect addition to any household.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on The Grand Tour in glorious 4K!
We checked out some of Amazon’s other 4K Ultra HD offerings today using Apple TV 4K’s new Amazon Prime Video app via a Sony 4K TV and the video looks stunning!