You can now listen to SiriusXM right on your TV with Apple TV and the new SiriusXM app.

Apple TV lets you stream the perfect soundtrack for your home right through your TV. So, family nights, hanging out with friends, even just curling up on the couch can now sound amazing. Plus, Apple AirPlay lets you stream SiriusXM from your iPhone or iPad to your Apple TV with just the push of a button.

Along with streaming over 200 awesome channels, you can hear archived shows On Demand. So, if you missed that interview with your favorite star, no problem. Just hear it on your time. And you can make your listening even more your own by customizing music & comedy channels to hear more of the artists and songs you love.

It’s easy to get SiriusXM on your Apple TV:

1. From within the App Store on your Apple TV, search for and select SiriusXM.

2. Click on the Get arrow to install the app and sign in with your SiriusXM streaming username and password.

Streaming is included with SiriusXM’s All Access trials and paid subscriptions.