“After purchasing my Apple TV 4K, I began searching for a 4K/HDR television, so I could truly enjoy the set top box’s ability to show movies and shows in 4K HDR quality,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “I don’t have the moolah for an OLED TV set, so after much research, I settled on Sony’s XBR-X900E-Series 55-inch—Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV .”

“It’s a top notch HDR TV that occupies the sweet spot between performance, price, and size. I wanted a 65-inch TV set, but my wife is insistent that anything bigger than 55 inches is too big for our living room. And, as the saying goes, ‘if momma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy,'” Sellers writes. “So 55 inches it was.”

“The X900E’s display is gorgeous. It’s not OLED quality, but comes close. UHD image clarity is excellent, the contrast ratio is very good, brightness is superb, and HDR allows for bright, vivid colors,” Sellers writes. “The Sony set boasts the 4K X-Reality Pro Image Processor, 4K HDR Processor X1, and TRILUMINOS Panel, and Full Array Local Dimming.”