“It’s a top notch HDR TV that occupies the sweet spot between performance, price, and size. I wanted a 65-inch TV set, but my wife is insistent that anything bigger than 55 inches is too big for our living room. And, as the saying goes, ‘if momma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy,'” Sellers writes. “So 55 inches it was.”
“The X900E’s display is gorgeous. It’s not OLED quality, but comes close. UHD image clarity is excellent, the contrast ratio is very good, brightness is superb, and HDR allows for bright, vivid colors,” Sellers writes. “The Sony set boasts the 4K X-Reality Pro Image Processor, 4K HDR Processor X1, and TRILUMINOS Panel, and Full Array Local Dimming.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: 55-inches is too small for most living rooms. 😉
But the Sony XBRX900E-Series sets, regardless of the size, are excellent.
Cut out a couple planks of cardboard to show your spouse the actual size differences in your living room before buying.
Check out the Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and the Sony XBR75X900E 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV before you make your final decision.