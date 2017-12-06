The new app allows Amazon Prime members to stream a variety of movies and TV shows, including Prime Originals like The Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle, and many more.
The app is pretty well hidden for now, with no promotion from Apple just yet, but it’s there. It can be found simply by searching the Apple TV App Store. So, download it before the rush!
Currently, there is no sign of Apple TV units for sale via Amazon.com, as some has suspected might be the case.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally!!!
And just in the nick of time, too:
