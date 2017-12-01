“Two Reddit users declared on Wednesday that as Amazon employees, they had access to the beta of Amazon Prime Video for the Apple TV,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppelInsider. “One user provided what is purported to be a screen shot of the app on the home screen.”

“AppleInsider has confirmed independently that the beta program is ongoing, and has been so since July in one form or another,” Wuerthele reports. “Previous Reddit posts claimed that Amazon was planning on a September or October release date. However, both previous reports claimed that corporate politics were likely the reason for the release hold-up.”

Wuerthele reports, “Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the WWDC that Amazon’s video streaming service would be available on the Apple TV in 2017.”

