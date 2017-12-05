“Without Apple’s internal data, it’s hard to say if there are more macOS and iOS bugs that usual. But it does seem that way, which is the important part,” Fox writes. “It’s the users’ perception of Apple’s reliability that actually counts. If users view Apple’s software as buggy, that hurts brand perception and discourages users from upgrading.”
“If a serious problem exists, it’s Apple’s marketing-driven annual release schedule,” Fox writes. “Because programmers must deliver a new point release of iOS and macOS every year, bugs are more likely to slip by.”
MacDailyNews Take:
Yup.
Frankly, we don’t need a new Mac or iPhone/iPad operating system every year and Apple Inc. doesn’t need it, either. Annual OS releases shouldn’t be mandated. What we all really need, customers and Apple Inc., are operating systems that are rock solid and do what they’re supposed to do when they’re supposed to do it. Why not just add new features/services to existing OSes with continued point releases that refine and extend the experiences and services you want to deliver? Why not just release new operating systems only when they are rock solid and ready?
In other words, take a step back, take a deep breath, and focus on making sure that what you have now just works. Because too much of it doesn’t… Getting it right is far more important than having two “new” free OSes to release each year. Seriously, nobody outside of Cupertino very much cares. We do, however, care very much that Apple’s software and services work as flawlessly as possible. — MacDailyNews, January 5, 2017
“But let’s not assume this is the ‘new normal’ for Apple,” Fox writes. “”Don’t forget that they managed to silently update something as critical as the file system on all iOS devices without issue. That’s one of the hardest changes to make, and Apple pulled it off. Apple has promptly squashed bugs as they’ve appeared, and that’s the best response we can hope for.
Read more in the full article here.
SEE ALSO:
Updating to latest macOS 10.13.1 disables Apple’s ‘root’ bug patch; you’ll need to reinstall Apple’s root security fix – December 2, 2017
Apple’s macOS High Sierra bug fix arrives with a new bug – here’s the fix – November 30, 2017
Apple on Mac flaw: ‘We apologize to all Mac users. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes.’ – November 29, 2017
Apple releases fix for macOS High Sierra administrator authentication bypass flaw – November 29, 2017
Tim Cook’s sloppy, unfocused Apple rushes to fix a major Mac security bug – November 29, 2017
What to do about Apple’s shameful Mac security flaw in macOS High Sierra – November 29, 2017