“Supplies of the 64GB Apple TV 4K have apparently dried up, with only limited stock available at retail —and orders placed today won’t ship until January 4,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“It isn’t clear why the unit’s stock is depleted,” Wuerthele reports. “AppleInsider spot checks across the United States show little or no stock available at Apple Retail for pickup.”

“At present, the online Apple Store says that the device will ship in four to five weeks,” Wuerthele reports. “The 32GB model is unaffected, and has wide availability.”

