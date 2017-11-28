“It isn’t clear why the unit’s stock is depleted,” Wuerthele reports. “AppleInsider spot checks across the United States show little or no stock available at Apple Retail for pickup.”
“At present, the online Apple Store says that the device will ship in four to five weeks,” Wuerthele reports. “The 32GB model is unaffected, and has wide availability.”
MacDailyNews Take: Not enough supply to satisfy demand. Play it again, Sam!
And, where is our Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV that Apple promised was “coming soon” back in early September?
