“One of the most amusing things about doing what I do for a living – writing about and working with mechanical watches – is the reaction that other watch guys expect me, or really any other reasonable watch person, to have about the Apple Watch,” Clymer writes. “They think we should hate it. I don’t hate the Apple Watch, nor should anyone else. If anything, the build quality versus price ratio on the Apple Watch is so embarrassing for the Swiss that I genuinely think it will push mechanical watchmakers to be better.”
“So how does it work? Effortlessly. Your watch connects to your phone using the very same number you’ve likely had for years, and the watch and phone become interchangeable. In fact, one could almost replace the other, and yes I’m talking about the watch replacing your phone. The first time I left my phone on my desk upstairs and went down to the street to make a phone call, I didn’t really believe it would work. It did. And well,” Clymer writes. “And of course, when I placed that first call, my own telephone number showed up, and the call was crystal clear in downtown New York City. I became obsessed, and quickly. The next day, I didn’t even bring my phone to work with me.”
“I don’t know that I ever would’ve guessed I would say this about a smartwatch, but Apple Watch Series 3 might make your life better – you’ll be less connected with the digital world and more connected with the real world around you,” Clymer writes. “Apple Watch Series 3, Edition or not, is the watch we’ve been waiting for from Apple. As mentioned, the cellular capabilities alone elevate this product from a niche peripheral to something that could become instrumental to millions of people’s daily lives.”
Tons more, including many photos of the gorgeous, polished ceramic Apple Watch Series 3 Edition (GPS + Cellular), in the full review – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you thought previous Apple Watches gave you the gift of extra time, you haven’t seen anything yet! Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is indeed liberating in more ways than one!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “David G.” for the heads up.]