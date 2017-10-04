“Apple today has released watchOS 4.0.1 to Apple Watch users,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“The update,” Miller reports, “comes two weeks following the release of watchOS 4.”

Miller reports, “The update fixes an issue that plagued some cellular Apple Watch Series 3 users when Apple Watch would attempt to join unauthenticated public WiFi networks.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: An unforced error on Apple’s part that never should have happened as it needlessly tainted an otherwise excellent product, Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).

From Apple’s watchOS 4.0.1 release notes:

watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a webpage before the network can be accessed.

SEE ALSO:
Apple working on fix for Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) connectivity issue – September 21, 2017
Apple acknowledges cellular connectivity problem in new Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) – September 20, 2017
Apple stock falls after company admits issues with Apple Watch connectivity – September 20, 2017
Some reviewers’ Apple Watch Series 3 ‘LTE issues’ due to easily-fixable Wi-Fi bug – September 20, 2017
Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better – January 5, 2015

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]