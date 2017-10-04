“Apple today has released watchOS 4.0.1 to Apple Watch users,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“The update,” Miller reports, “comes two weeks following the release of watchOS 4.”

Miller reports, “The update fixes an issue that plagued some cellular Apple Watch Series 3 users when Apple Watch would attempt to join unauthenticated public WiFi networks.”

