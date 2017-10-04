“The update,” Miller reports, “comes two weeks following the release of watchOS 4.”
Miller reports, “The update fixes an issue that plagued some cellular Apple Watch Series 3 users when Apple Watch would attempt to join unauthenticated public WiFi networks.”
MacDailyNews Take: An unforced error on Apple’s part that never should have happened as it needlessly tainted an otherwise excellent product, Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular).
From Apple’s watchOS 4.0.1 release notes:
watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a webpage before the network can be accessed.
