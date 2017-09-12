“The biggest consumer technology product event of the year will be held Tuesday,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC.

“Wall Street firms are giddy with optimism, predicting Apple will unveil the most innovative iPhone in years during the Sept. 12 session,” Kim reports. “‘We remain bullish on Apple and continue to be in the ‘supercycle’ camp on the next iPhone, as well as its ability to drive app sales. We expect the next iPhone to include innovations that will be clearly visible, marketable, and useful for the mass-market globally,’ Macquarie Research’s Benjamin Schachter wrote in a note to clients Monday. ‘We think that with expected innovations around AR [augmented reality], wireless charging, viewable screen size, OLED [display], and more, the next iPhone is clearly poised for its largest upgrade cycle yet.'”

“The smartphone maker is one of the market’s best-performing names so far this year,” Kim reports. “Its shares have rallied 39 percent year to date through Monday versus the S&P 500’s 11 percent return.”

Read more in the full article here.