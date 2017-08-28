“Each fall, some of the major smartphone companies release their latest and greatest phones in time to take advantage of the holiday season where as much as 40-45% of all smartphones are sold each year are during Oct through Dec.,” Tim Bajarin writes for Tech.pinions.

“This is especially the case for smartphone behemoths Apple and Samsung. Samsung tends to try and get their ‘newest’ smartphone to the market slightly ahead of Apple which is why Samsung recently held a major event in NYC to launch their new Samsung Note 8,” Bajarin writes. “Shortly, Apple is expected to introduce their newest iPhone, a 10th-anniversary edition that many have been calling the iPhone 8. We won’t know its official name until Apple announces it sometime in September, but it too is expected to have some major new features and be a huge draw for millions of people around the world who want to own Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone when it to comes to market.”

“Samsung’s new Note 8 will be around $989 while Apple’s iPhone is rumored to be priced somewhere between $999 and $1099 depending on configurations purchased. While people may flinch at these higher price points, I think we need to start looking at these premium smartphones in a different light than the earlier models represented in the early days of the smartphone,” Bajarin writes. “These new premium smartphones are full functioning PCs with almost all the functions and versatility one needs to handle almost anything they want to do with a digital device. While price still matters, when one sees them as a real PC in their pocket, the idea of paying as much as $1000 for these new premium smartphones might make more sense.”

