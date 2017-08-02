“Apple’s next flagship phone will likely run you something like $1,200, which seems absurd given that Apple’s best smartphones traditionally start at around $650,” David Pierce writes for Wired. “Part of the appeal of owning an iPhone, in fact, comes from knowing you, Kim Kardashian, and Tim Cook all carry the same device. But at 12 Benjamins, the iPhone becomes a dream for most people.”

“You probably don’t care that a wildly expensive phone pads Apple’s bottom line and reasserts the iPhone’s luxury status. But even if you can’t or won’t spend that much on a smartphone, be happy knowing that some people can and will,” Pierce writes. “That bonkers price tag gives Apple access to technology too rare and too expensive to put into 100 million $650 handsets. And that means Cupertino can innovate again—and once Apple does something, others follow. Before long, all the stuff coming to a phone you can’t afford will come to a phone you can.”

