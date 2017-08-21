“A new report from Strategy Analytics (via GizmoChina) claims that during the second calendar quarter of the year, Samsung shipped 10.2 million Galaxy S8 smartphones and 9 million Galaxy S8+ smartphones, for a total of 19.2 million phones,” Eassa writes. “Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus maintained sizable leads over their Samsung-made counterparts, shipping 16.9 million and 15.1 million units, per the report.”
“I strongly suspect that Apple has an opportunity to eat into Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S-series smartphone shipments beginning with this year’s iPhone models — and beyond,” Eassa writes. “Over the last two generations — that is, during the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7 generations — Apple has fielded phones that, if we’re being honest, looked nearly identical to the iPhone 6-series that launched in 2014… With this year’s premium OLED iPhone, Apple has a real opportunity to pull over the kinds of customers that value aesthetics, as the device is rumored to adopt a glass back as well as a nearly bezel-free full-face OLED design.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who complains about current iPhone aesthetics hasn’t seen or held a Jet Black iPhone 7/Plus or, frankly, any color iPhone SE.
