“Although many investors like to focus on some of the new market opportunities that Apple has ahead of it, such as Apple Watch and its services business, there’s still plenty of opportunity for the company to grow its largest and most important business: iPhone,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“A new report from Strategy Analytics (via GizmoChina) claims that during the second calendar quarter of the year, Samsung shipped 10.2 million Galaxy S8 smartphones and 9 million Galaxy S8+ smartphones, for a total of 19.2 million phones,” Eassa writes. “Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus maintained sizable leads over their Samsung-made counterparts, shipping 16.9 million and 15.1 million units, per the report.”

“I strongly suspect that Apple has an opportunity to eat into Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S-series smartphone shipments beginning with this year’s iPhone models — and beyond,” Eassa writes. “Over the last two generations — that is, during the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7 generations — Apple has fielded phones that, if we’re being honest, looked nearly identical to the iPhone 6-series that launched in 2014… With this year’s premium OLED iPhone, Apple has a real opportunity to pull over the kinds of customers that value aesthetics, as the device is rumored to adopt a glass back as well as a nearly bezel-free full-face OLED design.”

