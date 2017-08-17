McIntyre writes, “So, with the world quickly moving on, it’s only a matter of time before iPods eventually kick the bucket, and while it will be very sad to finally see Apple give up on one of its coolest offerings, there are plenty of reasons why it won’t actually be missed.”“The tech giant recently discontinued both the Shuffle and the Nano options, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as they were truly a relic of the past,” McIntyre writes. “Those two items didn’t allow users to select the songs they wanted to hear, and they didn’t even have screens (something nobody can go without these days).”
MacDailyNews Take: That is patently, laughably incorrect. iPod nano has a display and both iPod nn and iPod shuffle allow users to select the songs they want to hear.
McIntyre writes, “While Apple stopped updating both the Nano and the Shuffle, newer versions of the iPod Touch are still introduced from time to time, but perhaps not for much longer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Apple is still selling iPods, but why?” They still have stock and will sell them until stock runs out.
iPod lovers, you can still get iPods today, but get ’em while they last!
So, what do yo think about iPod touch? Not long for this world or sticking around? Isn’t it still the perfect “starter iPhone” for kids too young to have an iPhone?
SEE ALSO:
The iPod’s legacy: How Apple’s music player reshuffled the company’s future – August 14, 2017
iPod’s successor is the Apple Watch – August 10, 2017
Requiem for Apple’s iPod shuffle – August 2, 2017
Apple discontinues iPod nano and iPod shuffle – July 27, 2017
How to listen to music on your Apple Watch without your iPhone and more – June 17, 2016