“But the spirit of the iPod nano lives on, and it turns out that that instinct from 2010 wasn’t that far off,” Snell writes. “Apple might not make a classic iPod anymore, but the product that most resembles it in Apple’s 2017 line-up is the Apple Watch.”Snell writes, “I’m not saying that everyone who misses the iPod nano or iPod shuffle should run out and buy an Apple Watch — it’s much more expensive than those iPods! — but there’s no denying that the Apple Watch fills a lot of the same niches, but in a modern way.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we wrote last month:
We haven’t touched our iPod nano or iPod shuffle units since we strapped on our first Apple Watches over 2 years ago.
When working out: Apple Watch + AirPods. Done!
