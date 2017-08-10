“When Apple announced the tiny sixth-generation iPod nano in 2010, Steve Jobs joked that some people at Apple had suggested you could wear it as a watch — and some people tried,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “That particular iPod model is long gone, and now the iPod nano has been discontinued entirely.”

“But the spirit of the iPod nano lives on, and it turns out that that instinct from 2010 wasn’t that far off,” Snell writes. “Apple might not make a classic iPod anymore, but the product that most resembles it in Apple’s 2017 line-up is the Apple Watch.”

Snell writes, “I’m not saying that everyone who misses the iPod nano or iPod shuffle should run out and buy an Apple Watch — it’s much more expensive than those iPods! — but there’s no denying that the Apple Watch fills a lot of the same niches, but in a modern way.”

Much more in the full article here.