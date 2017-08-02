“My biggest obsession was the shuffle function,” Levy writes. “And now Apple had introduced something that stripped down the product to the one feature I adored. I was charmed but baffled. Was this thing that looked like a plastic rendering of a Wrigley’s pack of gum — no clickwheel, no screen, no hard disk — really an iPod?”
“‘An iPod is just a great digital music player,’ Jobs told me. ‘It doesn’t have a wheel, it doesn’t have those rectangles and circles. That’s not the issue. The issue is we want to make something great at $99, so that people have a way into the digital music revolution. But it is every bit an iPod — just a different iPod,'” Levy writes. “Those words have extra resonance today, as last week Apple officially ended the iPod era, discontinuing the Shuffle and the Nano… As you’d expect from someone whose iPod book was called The Perfect Thing, I’m sad about all of this, for lots of reasons.”
