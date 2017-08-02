“Right after the keynote in which Steve Jobs introduced the iPod shuffle, I went backstage with one question in mind: What makes an iPod an iPod?” Steve Levy recalls for Wired. “By then — January 11, 2005 — I had staked my own claim to iPod expertise, having written a Newsweek cover story about Apple’s transformational music player, and I was writing a book on it.”

“My biggest obsession was the shuffle function,” Levy writes. “And now Apple had introduced something that stripped down the product to the one feature I adored. I was charmed but baffled. Was this thing that looked like a plastic rendering of a Wrigley’s pack of gum — no clickwheel, no screen, no hard disk — really an iPod?”

“‘An iPod is just a great digital music player,’ Jobs told me. ‘It doesn’t have a wheel, it doesn’t have those rectangles and circles. That’s not the issue. The issue is we want to make something great at $99, so that people have a way into the digital music revolution. But it is every bit an iPod — just a different iPod,'” Levy writes. “Those words have extra resonance today, as last week Apple officially ended the iPod era, discontinuing the Shuffle and the Nano… As you’d expect from someone whose iPod book was called The Perfect Thing, I’m sad about all of this, for lots of reasons.”

