“Apple is discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle,” Kaya Yurieff reports for CNN Tech.

“The company confirmed on Thursday its classic media players have been removed from its website. Although they’re still available for purchase in stores, the devices will no longer be in production,” Yurieff reports. “‘Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity, starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,’ an Apple spokesperson told CNN Tech.”

“The iPod touch — the last iPod standing — will come in two options: a 32GB version ($199) and a 128GB option ($299),” Yurieff reports. “Previously, Apple also offered storage capacities of 16GB and 64GB.”

