“While the iPod nano and shuffle were in decline for many years, the lack of compatibility with Apple Music became the final nail in their coffin. Apple could have brought them into the fold, but the Apple Watch is now its option for a those who want something smaller than an iPhone accompanying their runs,” Rubin writes. “The iPod served as a bridge between Apple as a PC maker mounting a comeback to purveyor of the world’s strongest ecosystem spanning hardware, software and services. Its influence can still be seen in the iPhone and what comes after it.”
iPod lovers, you can still get iPods today, but get 'em while they last!
