“Apple Inc. is teed up to become the first company to reach $1 trillion in market cap, RBC Capital analysts said in a Wednesday note,” Kinsey Grant reports for TheStreet.

“Apple has gained $56 billion in market value since it announced increasingly optimistic guidance for its third quarter last week, bringing its current market value to $826.85 billion,” Grant reports. “RBC said Apple stock has plenty of upside left as it closes in on the mid-September launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone.”

Grant reports, “RBC reiterated an ‘outperform’ rating for the stock, with a $176 price target.”

Read more in the full article here.