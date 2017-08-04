“The $1.6 billion facility, when completed in 2021, will employ around 4,000 people and be capable of producing as many as 300,000 cars a year, the companies said,” Baccardax reports. “The Toyota/Mazda investment would be the latest in a series of high-profile job creation announcements since President Donald Trump was elected late last year, the most recent coming last month when Taiwan’s Foxconn, one of the most important suppliers to Apple Inc., said it would invest $10 billion over four years to build a new LCD flat panel display plant in Wisconsin and hire as many as 13,000 people.”
Baccardax reports, “The reports come ahead of a joint Toyota/Mazda webcast, slated for 6 am eastern Friday, after the world’s second-biggest carmaker posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit outlook.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Wonder where?
