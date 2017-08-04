“Toyota Motor Co. will take a stake in rival Mazda Motor Corp., the companies confirmed Friday, and jointly invest in a new U.S. production facility that could create 4,000 new jobs,” Martin Baccardax reports for TheStreet. “Japan’s Nikkei news organization first reported Friday that Toyota is planning to take a 5% stake in Mazda as part of a previously-stated plan to develop clean-energy and self-driving vehicle technologiesThe two groups confirmed the purchase and said they would combine to invest in a U.S. plant under a cooperation agreement the two groups first revealed in May 2015.”

“The $1.6 billion facility, when completed in 2021, will employ around 4,000 people and be capable of producing as many as 300,000 cars a year, the companies said,” Baccardax reports. “The Toyota/Mazda investment would be the latest in a series of high-profile job creation announcements since President Donald Trump was elected late last year, the most recent coming last month when Taiwan’s Foxconn, one of the most important suppliers to Apple Inc., said it would invest $10 billion over four years to build a new LCD flat panel display plant in Wisconsin and hire as many as 13,000 people.”

Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Baccardax reports, “The reports come ahead of a joint Toyota/Mazda webcast, slated for 6 am eastern Friday, after the world’s second-biggest carmaker posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit outlook.”

