“President Donald Trump’s daughter on Wednesday joined Reed Cordish, the president’s special assistant for technology initiatives, on a conference call with politicians, educators and CEOs to discuss STEM education, according to two people with knowledge of the call,” Talev reports.
Other participants “included Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson; Accenture North America’s CEO Julie Sweet, Microsoft President Brad Smith; Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and representatives from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Stanford, MIT and Broward County, Florida, Schools,” Talev reports.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Last month, during a meeting about modernizing the United States government, Apple CEO Tim Cook asked President Trump to make coding a requirement in U.S. public schools:
Something I feel very passionate about is that coding should be a requirement in every public school. We have a huge deficit in the school that we need today and skills that are there, and we are trying to do our part, and hopefully more than our part, in doing that, but I think your leadership from government is also needed. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, June 19, 2017
A decade ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs said a major problem with U.S. public schools is that they’re “unionized in the worst possible way.”
What kind of person could you get to run a small business if you told them that when they came in they couldn’t get rid of people that they thought weren’t any good? Not really great ones because if you’re really smart you go, ‘I can’t win.’ I believe that what is wrong with our schools in this nation is that they have become unionized in the worst possible way. This unionization and lifetime employment of K-12 teachers is off-the-charts crazy. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, February 16, 2007
Unfortunately, that problem persists today.
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Cook to President Trump: The U.S. should have the most modern government in the world; coding should be a requirement in every public school – June 20, 2017
President Trump tells Apple CEO Cook that U.S. needs comprehensive immigration reform – June 20, 2017
President Trump advisor Kushner: Government must move past floppies, Y2K and ‘unleash the creativity of the private sector’ – June 19, 2017
President Trump to meet with Apple CEO Cook, other tech execs on cutting government waste, improving services – June 19, 2017
Apple CEO Cook, other tech CEOs to attend President Trump’s Jared Kushner-led summit – June 9, 2017
Steve Jobs & Rush Limbaugh agree: U.S. public schools are ‘unionized in the worst possible way’ – February 20, 2007
Apple CEO blasts teacher unions, says US schools are ‘unionized in the worst possible way’ – February 16, 2007