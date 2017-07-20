“Skyworks sees Q4 EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $980 million,” Carson reports. “Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected EPS of $1.73 and sales of $973 million.”
“Skyworks is one of the first Apple chip stocks to report, providing an early indication for other iPhone suppliers such as Broadcom and Texas Instruments, as well as Apple itself,” Carson reports. “Apple won’t report until Aug. 1. Apple was down 0.45% to 150.34, ending a rally of nine straight sessions. Apple is back above its 50-day line and approaching a 156.75 buy point. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not disclosed, but analysts roughly estimate that Apple accounts for 40-45% of Skyworks’ revenue, so this report likely bodes well for Apple!
