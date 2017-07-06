“Apple first original reality show, Planet of the Apps has opened to terrible reviews from critics, Apple fans and employees alike,” Moneycontrol News reports.

“The panel, consisting only of celebrities, then decides if the developer is fit to meet venture capitalists to fund the app,” Moneycontrol News reports. “A major argument is whether the likes of Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.i.am and Gary Vaynerchuk do have the credibility in doling out business advice, especially since their own prowess with their products is questionable”

“Being one of the world’s highest valued company did not stop media outlet The Outline from airing its unfavorable views,” Moneycontrol News reports. “The video below shows a glimpse of the criticism doled out so far.”



Read more in the full article here.