“Last week, Apple released a trailer for its first original show, the pun-tastic Planet of the Apps, debuting on Apple Music,” Macworld writes.

“And in this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar [Raymundo] gets a strong reaction to Planet of the Apps being called ‘original’ programming,” Macworld writes. “Based on the trailer, the reality show looks more like an infomercial wrapped in a giant dad-joke. Watch the video above to see why.”

“Planet of the Apps follows a very specific TV formula by having iOS developers pitch their app idea to celebrity judges,” Macworld writes. “It’s basically Shark Tank meets The Voice.”

Direct link to video here.