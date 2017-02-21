“And in this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, Oscar [Raymundo] gets a strong reaction to Planet of the Apps being called ‘original’ programming,” Macworld writes. “Based on the trailer, the reality show looks more like an infomercial wrapped in a giant dad-joke. Watch the video above to see why.”
“Planet of the Apps follows a very specific TV formula by having iOS developers pitch their app idea to celebrity judges,” Macworld writes. “It’s basically Shark Tank meets The Voice.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week:
“Shark Tank” meets “The Voice” with Apps – and Macs, iPhones, and iPads! It’s “Project Geeklight” for Apple Music’s Apple nerds!
Uh, yeah.
Listen, it’s early here, so right now there’s a whole lotta meh going on. Let us get a coffee first. In the meantime, what do you think?
—
“Unique?!”
Samsung couldn’t have done a better job of ripping off Shark Tank and The Voice.
We’ll have whatever Eddy’s having*!
*A 55-gallon drum of Pure Blind Luck, 190-proof.
—
Using “Planet of the Apps” to sell music subscriptions is like trying to entice fish with an anvil. Beyond one musician mentor and the possibility of the odd music app, what part of Planet of the Apps has anything whatsoever to do with music?
By now, we’ve each had a couple coffees and we still don’t see how a screamingly derivative melange of “Shark Tank” and “The Voice” based on financing app development sells Apple Music subscriptions.
As well as “Carpool Karaoke” fits Apple Music, “Planet of the Apps” does not.
