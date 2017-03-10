Erlichman reports, “Some have described ‘Planet of the Apps’ as a mash up of ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘The Voice.'”
MacDailyNews Take:
“Shark Tank” meets “The Voice” with Apps – and Macs, iPhones, and iPads! It’s “Project Geeklight” for Apple Music’s Apple nerds! — MacDailyNews Take, February 14, 2017
“Contestants work with high profile, entrepreneurial mentors/judges including Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am, and Gary Vaynerchuk, for a chance to receive up to US$10 million in venture capital and featured placement in Apple’s App Store,” Erlichman reports. “The show will be distributed through Apple Music. Given that Apple’s subscriber-based music service is available around the world, the show’s producers felt it was important to give it a global feel.”
Erlichman reports, “Apple is planning to give successful apps from the show featured placement in the App Store.”
MacDailyNews Take: The “Meh” starts now™.
