“‘Planet’ is a word worth emphasizing from the title of Apple’s new TV show, ‘Planet of the Apps,'” Jon Erlichman reports for BNN. “This spring, Apple will premiere its first reality television series, which will shine the spotlight on a diverse pool of talented app developers.”

Erlichman reports, “Some have described ‘Planet of the Apps’ as a mash up of ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘The Voice.'”

MacDailyNews Take: “Shark Tank” meets “The Voice” with Apps – and Macs, iPhones, and iPads! It’s “Project Geeklight” for Apple Music’s Apple nerds! — MacDailyNews Take, February 14, 2017

“Contestants work with high profile, entrepreneurial mentors/judges including Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am, and Gary Vaynerchuk, for a chance to receive up to US$10 million in venture capital and featured placement in Apple’s App Store,” Erlichman reports. “The show will be distributed through Apple Music. Given that Apple’s subscriber-based music service is available around the world, the show’s producers felt it was important to give it a global feel.”

Erlichman reports, “Apple is planning to give successful apps from the show featured placement in the App Store.”

