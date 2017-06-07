“When Planet of the Apps producers Ben Silverman and Will.i.am first pitched their project to Apple, they went through much the same process as the app developers who would later appear on their show,” Natalie Jarvey reports for The Hollywood Reporter.. “Cue was sold on the concept, which takes viewers into the process of developing a mobile app and then raising a round of venture capital. Not only would Planet of the Apps help promote Apple’s App Store, but it fit with Apple’s growing interest in offering original programming to build up the audience for its Apple Music service.”

“Apple is putting that plan into action with Tuesday’s premiere of Planet of the Apps,” Jarvey reports. “The first episode of the series, which screened earlier in the day at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, will hit Apple Music at 9 p.m. PT. The first episode will also be available for free on iTunes, as well as the Planet of the Apps website.”

“Hosted by Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, Planet of the Apps follows entrepreneurs as they prepare to pitch the venture capitalists at Lightspeed Venture Partners,” Jarvey reports. “Each episode starts with the developers making the case for their products in front of a panel of advisors — GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Honest Co. co-founder Jessica Alba, musician Will.i.am and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk… The shows are being planned to bolster Apple Music, the company’s $10-per-month streaming service.”

