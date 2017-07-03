“Last week The Australian Financial Review revealed that Apple had written to Westpac to say its three-month old Westpac Keyboard feature would no longer be allowed on iPhones, with a vague explanation that keyboards should not be used for making payments,” Smith reports. “The news came as a shock to Westpac, which said thousands of customers had been using the app feature since it was unveiled in March, and comes as Apple is preparing to launch a payments service in its own iMessage service in the soon-to-be-released iOS 11 operating system update.”
Smith reports, “Westpac was recently part of a group of institutions alongside Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, which unsuccessfully asked the ACCC to allow them to collectively bargain with Apple over access to the iPhone’s ‘near field communication’ controller for their digital wallets.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Security.
