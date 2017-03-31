“The decision by Australia’s competition watchdog, the first of its kind, will stop the banks from introducing their own mobile applications on iPhones and Apple Watches that could be used for contactless payments instead of the Apple Wallet,” Freed reports. “The banks had hoped to circumvent transaction fees and get customers to engage more frequently with their own apps, potentially unlocking more of Australia’s contactless payment market valued at an estimated $84 billion a year. ‘It will have global implications,’ Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman (ACCC) Rod Sims told Reuters after the ruling came down.”
“Apple does not allow any of its 3,500 bank partners in 15 global markets access to the near-field communication (NFC) technology behind its payment system,” Freed reports. “An Apple spokeswoman said it was a great decision for Australians who wanted the ‘easiest, most secure and private payment experience possible with Apple Pay.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Victory!
Dear Aussie banks: No, you cannot have access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
No other banks the world over get direct access to iPhone’s NFC chip in order to support Apple Pay. And none ever will.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Al” for the heads up.]