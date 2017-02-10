“Jennifer Bailey said in an exclusive interview that Apple is so confident of the supremacy of its payments system that ‘customers will say they are happy to switch banks to use it,'” Eyers reports. “With ANZ Banking Group the only big four bank to allow its customers to use Apple Pay, The Australian Financial Review can reveal that Macquarie Bank and ING Direct will turn on the service by the end of February. They join 44 other small banks who have all agreed to use the system, pay Apple a fee and to not pass that on to their customers.”
“Ms Bailey accused the banks holding out on joining Apple Pay – Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, who control two-thirds of Australian cardholders – of paying lip service to acting in the best interests of their customer,” Eyers reports. “And their application to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for permission to collectively negotiate to boost their bargaining power to take on Apple shows a naivety about how the platform works and Apple’s desire to work collaboratively with banks… Australians are using Apple Pay more frequently each month than any customers in other countries, Ms Bailey said.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Banks should not have direct access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
SEE ALSO:
Apple steps up battle with Australian banks over Apple Pay boycott motive – February 6, 2017
ACCC proposes to deny authorisation for banks to collectively bargain with and boycott Apple on Apple Pay – November 29, 2016
Australian banks dismiss Android NFC past in Apple Pay negotiations – November 14, 2016
Australian banks accuse Apple of anti-competitive behavior, want access to iPhone’s NFC chip to take on Apple Pay – July 28, 2016
ANZ welcomes Apple Pay in Australia with a funny new TV ad – May 5, 2016
Apple expands Apple Pay in Australia with ANZ bank deal – April 28, 2016
Aussie consumers lose as banks effectively boycott Apple Pay – November 27, 2015