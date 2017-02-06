“It is the latest salvo from the U.S technology giant in a dispute about whether the country’s leading banks should be permitted to negotiate as a bloc over the introduction of Apple Pay,” Cadman reports. “The banks, which have invested in their own mobile technology in recent years, fear being shut out of the fast-growing market and want to negotiate as a group to boost their bargaining power.”
“The dispute centers around access to the iPhone’s near-field communications antenna, the technology that makes payments on contactless readers possible,” Cadman reports. “Apple wants banks to allow customers to upload their credit cards to its proprietary digital wallet, whereas the banks want their apps to be given direct access to the technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: Banks should not have direct access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]