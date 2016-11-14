“The joint submission from the banks is a response to those that have gone before it from Apple and the general public that have called on the ACCC to stare down the banks,” Duckett reports. “Core to the bank’s argument is the idea that the public will benefit if Apple is made to acquiesce and hand over access to its precious NFC hardware.”
“In their spray. the banks correctly point out that even though Android has more users in Australia, those on the Apple platform spend more, and when you get right down to it, they are the consumers that the banks really want to go after,” Duckett reports. “Try as they might to erase it from history, the banks have been fighting amongst themselves in recent years in the NFC payments space, and it is not something the ACCC is likely to forget.”
MacDailyNews Take: Dear Aussie banks: No, you cannot have access to iPhone’s NFC chip. Protecting iOS users’ security is of paramount importance.
