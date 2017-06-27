“Digital reality has been a big deal for the past couple of years, both virtual and augmented. Google has its foot in both of these areas, and for the longest time, I thought its AR development Tango was the more impressive,” Ben Schoon writes for 9to5Google. “Then Apple showed off iOS 11 with ARKit.”

“So far, Tango has only appeared on two different smartphones — the monstrous Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the yet-to-be-released ASUS Zenfone AR. In both cases, the software requires a lot of hardware sensors in order to properly function,” Schoon writes. “Tango is going to face a lot of challenges. For one, it only works with select hardware… Along with that, and potentially even more damaging, is app development. For the most part, developers are only going to be interested in making apps for an ecosystem that is expansive enough to give them a good chance at turning a profit.”

“With iOS 11, Apple introduced ARKit, a new platform built into every iOS device that does basically everything Tango does,” Schoon writes. “As 9to5Mac highlighted, there are already quite a few very impressive ARKit demos available for iOS 11 and from the looks of it, they seem to be just as accurate as Tango is. Of course, this is still early, but that only makes things more impressive.”



