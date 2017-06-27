“So far, Tango has only appeared on two different smartphones — the monstrous Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the yet-to-be-released ASUS Zenfone AR. In both cases, the software requires a lot of hardware sensors in order to properly function,” Schoon writes. “Tango is going to face a lot of challenges. For one, it only works with select hardware… Along with that, and potentially even more damaging, is app development. For the most part, developers are only going to be interested in making apps for an ecosystem that is expansive enough to give them a good chance at turning a profit.”
“With iOS 11, Apple introduced ARKit, a new platform built into every iOS device that does basically everything Tango does,” Schoon writes. “As 9to5Mac highlighted, there are already quite a few very impressive ARKit demos available for iOS 11 and from the looks of it, they seem to be just as accurate as Tango is. Of course, this is still early, but that only makes things more impressive.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Google’s Tango is stillborn.
Google. Frantically skating toward wherever Apple puts the puck next – and never getting there before Apple advances it again. – MacDailyNews, June 26, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Augmented Reality: Apple’s revolutionary offering leaves Google’s Android woefully behind – June 26, 2017
Apple’s AR is much closer to reality than Google’s – June 26, 2017
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017