“In a breathless letter to his colleagues in the Journal of Emergencies, Trauma and Shock, Omori scrolled through all this potential,” Mole writes. “The letter ended succinctly: ‘The future is now! Join the iPhone revolution.'”
“Ten years into that future, the revolution is still going strong, Omori tells Ars. In their decade of sinking into white coat pockets, iPhones have become embedded in medical education and practices,” Mole writes. “Doug Fridsma, president and CEO of the American Medical Informatics Association… sees the next phase of the iPhone revolution as being in the hands of patents. ‘The phone I think has now become not just an extension of the doctor but an extension of the patient,’ he told Ars. He likens the shift to that of automobiles — horseless vehicles — at the turn of the twentieth century.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A true revolutionary:
SEE ALSO:
Key Stanford researcher joins Apple’s digital healthcare talent pool – June 23, 2017
The benefits and perils of pervasive health monitoring – May 25, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been test-driving a device that tracks his blood sugar, connected to his Apple Watch – May 18, 2017
Apple reportedly working on incorporating blood glucose sensor into Apple Watch – May 15, 2017
Apple secret team reportedly working holy grail for treating diabetes; initially envisioned by Steve Jobs – April 12, 2017
Apple patent details Apple Watch smart bands – January 24, 2017
Emails between Apple and FDA hint at future plans – December 1, 2016
Analyst: Apple smartbands are a part of the Apple Watch’s future – April 8, 2016
Apple patent application hints at Apple Watch ‘Smartbands’ utilizing hidden 6-pin data connector – February 20, 2016