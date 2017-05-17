“BMO said in a report, ‘We estimate Apple recently passed 700 million iPhones in use, whereas Google Play crossed a billion users in mid-2015,” Seitz reports. “Apple iOS device owners spend nearly three times as much on apps as users of Google Android-based devices, the firm said. BMO believes this is because of the premium nature of iPhones and the often better quality of apps in the Apple App Store.”
“Apple’s app sales are more profitable than Google’s, BMO said,” Seitz reports. “Apple got $7.3 billion in App Store revenue in its fiscal year 2016, which ended Sept. 24, BMO estimates. That represented about 3% of Apple’s total sales last fiscal year. Google took in $5.4 billion in app store revenue in calendar 2016, representing about 6% of total company revenue, BMO said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The main reason for this discrepancy is demographics. Those with disposable income and the proven will to spend it own iPhones. Those without settle for iPhone knockoffs.
Hee Haw!
The price tags on and features of Apple’s products are an IQ test. They are a filter that Apple uses to skim off the desirable customers and leave the leftovers to the knockoff peddlers. Tablet buyers, just like personal computer and smartphone buyers, either pass or they fail – daily, repeatedly, forever, until or unless they finally figure it out. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, October 23, 2013
