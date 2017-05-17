“Apple’s App Store raked in 60% of mobile app sales last year, despite having a smaller base of users than Alphabet’s Google Play store, BMO Capital Markets reported Wednesday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Apple’s iOS App Store generated $27 billion in revenue in 2016, compared with $18 billion for Google Play, BMO said. The investment bank predicts that Apple will hold its 60% share of app sales for at least the next two years.”

“BMO said in a report, ‘We estimate Apple recently passed 700 million iPhones in use, whereas Google Play crossed a billion users in mid-2015,” Seitz reports. “Apple iOS device owners spend nearly three times as much on apps as users of Google Android-based devices, the firm said. BMO believes this is because of the premium nature of iPhones and the often better quality of apps in the Apple App Store.”

“Apple’s app sales are more profitable than Google’s, BMO said,” Seitz reports. “Apple got $7.3 billion in App Store revenue in its fiscal year 2016, which ended Sept. 24, BMO estimates. That represented about 3% of Apple’s total sales last fiscal year. Google took in $5.4 billion in app store revenue in calendar 2016, representing about 6% of total company revenue, BMO said.”

Read more in the full article here.