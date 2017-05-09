“CBS affiliates have agreed to let the network negotiate digital distribution deals on their behalf, enabling them to juggle their involvement with CBS All Access and other streaming services such as Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV,” David Lieberman reports for Deadline.

“The arrangement follows similar ones Disney reached with ABC affiliates and NBCUniversal made with NBC outlets,” Lieberman reports, “though CBS negotiated deals for affiliated local stations to work with Sony’s PlayStation Vue.”

MacDailyNews Take: Which explains why we’ve always had our local CBS affiliate via our PlayStation Vue accounts.

Lieberman reports, “The collaborations make it easier for new services to offer network programming nationwide without having to make dozens of separate agreements with owners of the local stations that have the right to offer CBS in their markets.”

