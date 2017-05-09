“The arrangement follows similar ones Disney reached with ABC affiliates and NBCUniversal made with NBC outlets,” Lieberman reports, “though CBS negotiated deals for affiliated local stations to work with Sony’s PlayStation Vue.”
MacDailyNews Take: Which explains why we’ve always had our local CBS affiliate via our PlayStation Vue accounts.
Lieberman reports, “The collaborations make it easier for new services to offer network programming nationwide without having to make dozens of separate agreements with owners of the local stations that have the right to offer CBS in their markets.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This also removes a major impediment to Apple, hopefully, inking their own skinny bundle deals.
For now, Sony’s PlayStation Vue app remains our top choice for Apple TV cord-cutters.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “David G.” for the heads up.]