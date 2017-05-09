Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.95, or 0.62%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $153.96. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $153.00 set on May 8, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $154.88, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $153.70 was set on May 8, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $802.72 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $802.72B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $653.29B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $533.02B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $455.42B

5. Facebook (FB) – $435.99B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $405.44B

• Walmart (WMT) – $232.58B

• Disney (DIS) – $177.21B

• Intel (INTC) – $171.27B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $169.77B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $171.89B

• IBM (IBM) – $142.91B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.80B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $67.08B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.41B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $47.42B

• Sony (SNE) – $43.42B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.58B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.72B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.31B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.58B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.26B

• Pandora (P) – $2.39B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $159.19M

