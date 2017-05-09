AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $154.88, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $153.70 was set on May 8, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $802.72 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $802.72B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $653.29B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $533.02B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $455.42B
5. Facebook (FB) – $435.99B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $405.44B
• Walmart (WMT) – $232.58B
• Disney (DIS) – $177.21B
• Intel (INTC) – $171.27B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $169.77B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $171.89B
• IBM (IBM) – $142.91B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.80B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $67.08B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.41B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $47.42B
• Sony (SNE) – $43.42B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.58B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.72B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.31B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $9.58B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.26B
• Pandora (P) – $2.39B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $159.19M
MacDailyNews Note: Onward and upward!
