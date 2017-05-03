“China drove around half the revenue growth for Apple’s App Store last year,” Cadell reports. “‘We had extremely strong services growth during the quarter in China,’ CEO Tim Cook told analysts after the results were announced on Tuesday, adding the segment posted ‘double digit’ growth. Revenue from Apple’s China App Store was more last year than that of China’s other app stores combined, according to app analytics firm App Annie.”
“But, as services sales rise, Apple faces new risks,” Cadell reports. “China is tightening regulation of cyberspace, including online media, live streaming and gaming. On Tuesday, tighter rules were put in place for online news portals and network providers, the latest step in President Xi Jinping’s push to secure the Internet and maintain strict Communist Party control over content.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: China is like a box of chocolates…
