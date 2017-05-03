“Apple’s refusal to reveal Watch sales figures has only fuelled the argument,” Bradshaw reports. “On Tuesday, Apple finally took its first steps towards revealing the Watch’s performance by indicating that total sales for its ‘wearable’ products exceeded $5bn over the past 12 months.”
“Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, told analysts on Tuesday’s earnings call that revenue from ‘wearable products,’ including Apple Watch and its headphones, Beats and AirPods, ‘in the past four quarters was the size of a Fortune 500 company,'” Bradshaw reports. “Watch revenues are included in Apple’s ‘other products’ category, with the declining iPod, Apple TV box and various accessories, where sales in the March quarter grew 31 per cent year on year to $2.9bn.”
“With Mr Cook adding later that its wearables business would be ‘well into the Fortune 500,’ analysts have assumed that the ad hoc division is turning over close to $6bn a year, including Watch sales of more than 3m units in the past quarter alone,” Bradshaw reports. “Gene Munster, the former Apple analyst turned tech investor at Loup Ventures, estimates that of the $6bn total, about $4.7bn came from the Watch. ‘It’s a good reminder that this is a real business,’ he says.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When Apple Watch gets its own cellular capability and can communicate without iPhone, sales will shift into overdrive. (Apple Watch will always require an iPhone for certain things because the screen is just too small. For example, you’ll always want your iPhone to read larger articles, attachments, see images as prompted by your Watch, as it works today).
We really want to be able to get/make a call in case of emergency while on a run. Right now, with our Apple Watch Nike+ units, we have everything else we need on our wrist during a run (music, GPS, run tracking, heart rate, etc.) except cellular connectivity.
SEE ALSO:
As it turns two, Apple Watch focuses on core strengths – April 24, 2017
Happy second birthday, Apple Watch! – April 24, 2017
New limited edition Apple Watch Nikelab champions neutral-toned style – April 20, 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 coming in second half 2017, sources say – April 5, 2017
The Apple Watch is still the best designed smartwatch – March 14, 2017
The Apple Watch is winning – March 2, 2017
Apple Watch had massive holiday quarter; took nearly 80% share of total smartwatch revenue – February 10, 2017
The Apple Watch ‘WOW’ moment – February 3, 2017
Apple Watch dominates with 63% of worldwide smartwatch market – February 2, 2017
Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records – January 31, 2017
Apple Watch has blood on its hands: Pebble is dead – December 7, 2016
Apple Watch has blood on its hands: ‘Microsoft Band’ wearable is dead – October 4, 2016
Computerworld reviews Apple Watch Series 2: It’s time to jump in – September 27, 2016
Ars Technica reviews Apple Watch Series 2: ‘Great experience with very few hiccups’ – September 22, 2016
Mossberg reviews Apple’s watchOS 3: Quicker, easier, and more useful – September 21, 2016
CNET reviews Apple Watch Series 2: ‘The smooth wrist companion it was always meant to be’ – September 14, 2016
WSJ reviews Apple Watch Series 2: ‘Apple Watch finds its purpose in life’ – September 14, 2016
The Verge reviews Apple Watch Series 2: There’s something effortlessly cool about it – September 14, 2016
Apple Watch Series 2: Apple refocuses its smartwatch – September 12, 2016